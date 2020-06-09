Vote to protect Constitution

Many of us knew it was going to be bad when the Electoral College allowed a narcissistic racist to occupy the White House. But, I never thought that I would see the day when a group of armed, unidentifiable “secret police,” under the orders of the attorney general and president, would be used in our Capitol to attack peaceful protesters.
My heart bleeds for our Constitution and our freedoms. Please, everyone, vote in November to stop this madness. Let’s protect our Constitution and freedoms and take our country back.
Jennifer Cady,
Missoula
