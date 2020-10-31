 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote to protect democracy, America

Vote to protect democracy, America

{{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 29 I sent a letter to Senator Daines at his E. Front Street office here in Missoula. In light of the president's unwillingness to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power in the event that he lost the election, and the uncertain tone of several Republican senators, I asked him what he had to say about the matter. Here is part of that letter:

" ... we expect our elected representatives to insist that the winner of the 2020 presidential election be determined by the vote. The established practice ... is that the voters of each State cast their ballots ... who gets the most votes earns all the electoral votes of that State. We expect you to insist that this past practice be followed in 2020. We ask that you make a public statement to that effect."

So far no word from Daines. Protecting the foundations of democracy is apparently not important enough for him to speak out. We need to replace him.

Vote for Steve Bullock, and the entire Democratic ticket this year. Consider what's at stake and please, vote to protect your America. Defend democracy. Your vote matters, so Vote Blue this week! And thank you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Gianforte has Montana for sale
Letters

Gianforte has Montana for sale

Any student of Montana history knows the boom/bust cycle of our economy. Each cycle created a boom in the economy followed by the bust when th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News