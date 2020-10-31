Vote to protect democracy, America

On Sept. 29 I sent a letter to Senator Daines at his E. Front Street office here in Missoula. In light of the president's unwillingness to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power in the event that he lost the election, and the uncertain tone of several Republican senators, I asked him what he had to say about the matter. Here is part of that letter:

" ... we expect our elected representatives to insist that the winner of the 2020 presidential election be determined by the vote. The established practice ... is that the voters of each State cast their ballots ... who gets the most votes earns all the electoral votes of that State. We expect you to insist that this past practice be followed in 2020. We ask that you make a public statement to that effect."

So far no word from Daines. Protecting the foundations of democracy is apparently not important enough for him to speak out. We need to replace him.

Vote for Steve Bullock, and the entire Democratic ticket this year. Consider what's at stake and please, vote to protect your America. Defend democracy. Your vote matters, so Vote Blue this week! And thank you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

