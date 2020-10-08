Vote Troy Downing for State Auditor

Recently the Billings Gazette editorial board endorsed Troy Downing for State auditor.
As the Gazette’s editorial board stated “Republican Troy Downing, 51, has a very different resume (compared to his opponent), but it's one that has singular advantages in this particular race. …. He has worked in insurance, securities, and in a variety of business roles. He says his knowledge of those fields is perfectly tailored to the job he's running for. That's hard to argue with. …. For State Auditor, the Gazette supports Troy Downing.”
I know both of these candidates very well and truly agree that Troy Downing has the best experience and knowledge to run the State Auditor’s office. Join me in voting for Troy Downing as Montana State Auditor.
Greg Hertz
Montana Speaker of the House
Polson
