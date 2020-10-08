Vote Troy Downing for State Auditor

As the Gazette’s editorial board stated “Republican Troy Downing, 51, has a very different resume (compared to his opponent), but it's one that has singular advantages in this particular race. …. He has worked in insurance, securities, and in a variety of business roles. He says his knowledge of those fields is perfectly tailored to the job he's running for. That's hard to argue with. …. For State Auditor, the Gazette supports Troy Downing.”