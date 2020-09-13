Vote will honor victims of COVID

Since January of 2016, I have started each day thinking that our president and the Republican Party could do nothing more absurd, more erratic, more damaging, nor more dangerous than what he did the day before. I have been wrong in that belief more than 1,000 times.
By the time I receive my mail-in ballot, on or before Oct. 12, more than 200,000 Americans will have died from the coronavirus. I will be voting to honor these who no longer have a voice.
Steve Decker,
Missoula
