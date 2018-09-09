The Aug. 18 article on Republican campaign advertising revealed how much it contributes to misinforming voters, but there is an uglier problem lurking behind this story. “Despite only minor immigration activity in Montana, there are voters still concerned about it … Immigration is one of the best ad subjects for both Gianforte and Rosendale.” It’s worth asking why.
A Matt Rosendale spokesman would like us to believe that it’s about the “crime/violence/destruction that human trafficking have brought to this nation.” Aside from that being factually incorrect about immigrants, it’s hard to escape the suspicion that Montana Republicans are instead buying into the nationalist, racist and maybe fascist agenda of the national Trump regime.
Whether we like it or not, this election is becoming a referendum on Donald Trump and his values. He’s even coming here to sell them. But I don’t believe Trump values are Montana values.
Our vote in November is now about showing who we are. Now that we know what Trump stands for, we also know that a vote for a Republican is a conscious endorsement of that. Please think twice about doing so.
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula