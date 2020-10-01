Vote yes on I-90 and CI-118

Conservation is critical for Montanans’ future. In order to maintain our breathtaking forests, rivers, trails, and shared spaces, we need to invest in public land restoration or wildlife management. Montana has $60 million in unmet conservation needs. We must find a way to correct this. I-90 and CI-118 are two initiatives on the ballot this year aimed at helping meet Montana’s crucial conversation funding gap.

These initiatives, which legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana, would be a windfall, providing $18 million annually to address the backlog of work on our public lands across the state. Everything from campground repairs to wildlife management is provided for in the structure of these initiatives. We all care about the public lands that make Montana great. If you want to provide for and protect our public lands, vote ‘YES’ on both I-90 and CI-118.