 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote yes on Lolo School bond

Vote yes on Lolo School bond

{{featured_button_text}}

Greetings Lolo Voters,

You have a very important job to do! You have just received a ballot in your mail for the opportunity to weigh in on the passing of the Bond to build a new school and to sell the existing one. Please Lolo, this is your chance to show our town pride.

It is our responsibility to educate our kids, keep them safe, and provide a facility in this town that everyone can utilize. There is truly no better way to show your town pride than investing in education. Vote yes on both and return your ballot today.

Jennifer Schultz, 

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News