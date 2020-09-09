Vote yes on Lolo School bond

Greetings Lolo Voters,
You have a very important job to do! You have just received a ballot in your mail for the opportunity to weigh in on the passing of the Bond to build a new school and to sell the existing one. Please Lolo, this is your chance to show our town pride.
It is our responsibility to educate our kids, keep them safe, and provide a facility in this town that everyone can utilize. There is truly no better way to show your town pride than investing in education. Vote yes on both and return your ballot today.
Jennifer Schultz,
Lolo
