Vote ‘yes’ on the bus levy

It's almost time to vote. Montana has many important races this year, but here in Missoula we have a crucial issue to vote on. It'll be on the last page of our mail-in ballots: the 'Missoula Urban Transportation District Mill Levy’—aka the bus levy.

Voting 'Yes' on the levy will expand Missoula's bus service to include nights and Sundays. That's crucial for people who work in restaurants, bars, hotels, and health care. Sunday is just another work day for lots of Missoulians!

Voting 'Yes' will boost frequency and reduce wait times on the most popular routes. For bus riders, that means less time waiting on the side of the road. For Missoula’s disabled community, who often spend a lot of time waiting for transportation, the levy isn’t just about convenience—it means freedom.

Voting 'Yes' will help replace old diesel buses with all-Electric models. That means less emissions, cleaner air, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Fighting climate change is easy as filling in the oval next to ‘Yes’!

And most importantly, voting 'Yes' will preserve the Zero Fare program, which makes it 100% free to ride the bus. That means public transportation in Missoula can continue to be the great equalizer: it doesn't matter who you are or how much money you have, you’re welcome to ride.