Voter intimidation on election night

At 3:30 a.m. in Missoula (the presidential election was) still too close to call. I'm praying hard, especially after my experience Tuesday night.

I had to run an errand after 6 p.m., and the Trumpy bully-boys were out in force. They formed convoys with their over-sized pickups, blocked traffic, tailgated, honked horns and seemed to delight in scaring other drivers. I am just thankful that I had removed the Steve Bullock sign from my car, or I would have felt in fear for my life.

This was about 6 p.m. The polls were still open. This was blatant voter intimidation. I should have called the police, but I was too freaked out to think clearly.

If Donald Trump ends up the winner, we have four more years of this to look forward to.

Joanne Lindstrand,

Missoula

