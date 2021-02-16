Voter suppression bills disproportionately affect some groups

There are currently two bills being sponsored in the Montana Legislature that would change the voting laws in our state. The bills target same-day registration and would add ID restrictions for voters. For a multitude of reasons, the biggest impact of these bills would be on students, the elderly, people with disabilities, Native Americans and the poor.

I recently worked for the Missoula elections and I felt the integrity of the election’s office was impeccable. This is why I think that Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, made some of the most offensive comments about why he wants to advance these bills. He said that we needed to improve “voter integrity” and that there might be “some holes” in our election processes.

I called him to ask him about these claims. I asked him directly where in Montana they had found the “holes.” His answer was, “I don’t have time for this.” I then told him I would give him my e-mail address so that when he had the time, he could send me a list of places in Montana that had had election problems. But I got the same answer from him: “I told you I don’t have time for this.” But this time he hung up on me.