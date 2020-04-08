Voter suppression is no way to win election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I used to think that absentee ballots were for people who were going to be gone on Election Day. I liked going to my local voting venue. It was fun to see so many of my neighbors and it just felt good to go into that little booth and exercise my constitutional right. However, I missed voting once due to a late emergency at work and I signed up for absentee ballots after that.

Idealistically, an election is supposed to be the American people choosing a leader. Idealistically, you’d think that both parties would want as many people voting as possible to ensure a fair election. But the Republicans continue to promote voter suppression by opposing absentee (mail-in) ballots, therefore revealing their fear that should a fair election occur, they'd lose.

Imagine a high school football team preventing the opposing team from arriving for the game and then shouting, “We won.” That is politics in our country today.

It’s a lot more fun to win than to lose, but to win by cheating is an unsatisfactory victory. Refusing to help every citizen to vote is cheating. “My way or the highway” is a poor way to run a country.

Karen Somerset,

Missoula

