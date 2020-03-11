Voters must pull country out of Trump spiral

This is Timothy Monroe Bledsoe, submitter of the letter to the editor "'Honor,' 'respect" don't apply to Trump," (March 2).

I just wanted to thank you for not only printing my letter, but for also printing those of Bob Pyfer, Helena (March 5); Bob McClellan, Missoula (March 5); Linda Aronson, Darby (March 1); and Andrea Wiley, Lolo (March 1).

I truly believe it will take tens of thousands of true American voters to pull our country out of this Donald Trump downward spiral. I pray enough American voters will wake up and see Trump is dangerous for our future!