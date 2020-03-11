Voters must pull country out of Trump spiral

Voters must pull country out of Trump spiral

{{featured_button_text}}

This is Timothy Monroe Bledsoe, submitter of the letter to the editor "'Honor,' 'respect" don't apply to Trump," (March 2). 

I just wanted to thank you for not only printing my letter, but for also printing those of Bob Pyfer, Helena (March 5); Bob McClellan, Missoula (March 5); Linda Aronson, Darby (March 1); and Andrea Wiley, Lolo (March 1). 

I truly believe it will take tens of thousands of true American voters to pull our country out of this Donald Trump downward spiral. I pray enough American voters will wake up and see Trump is dangerous for our future!

Timothy Bledsoe,

North Augusta,

South Carolina

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News