Voters must stop Republicans who refuse to stop Trump

Republicans in the Senate don't want to convict Donald Trump of inciting insurrection because they'd have to acknowledge their own roles in furthering the lie and subverting American democracy.

It's unfair to see all those people who went to battle for Trump get arrested and charged if he gets away scot-free. He was their leader — the inspiration of the assault who said "I'll be right there with you" but sat safely in the White House watching happily as the Capitol was overrun.

It's not right that police officers can get stomped and beaten to death, or have their eyes gouged out or lose fingers, while their commander-in-chief ignore pleas for backup. Americans are smarter than that.

So Republicans are between a rock and a hard place, and if they think it's all going to go away if they just pretend that Trump is innocent after all we've seen this week, then they deserve their fates. Trump or his kids will do it again, as long as nobody stops them.

Trump did nothing to stop the rioters, and the Republicans will do nothing to stop Trump. So voters must stop Republicans. Make your voice heard in 2022.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula

