Voters must study, learn about candidates

The biggest mistake that any adult can make is to ignore your intelligence and defer to others as being more intelligent than you are. It is not intellectual abilities that make one think that they have the ideas and answers to solve situations, it is only mostly by birth.

If your family has the connections and money to put their siblings into an elite school, that automatically puts them in cronyism with other people that will give them an edge in life. In fact, these types are less likely to become very educated. They do not have to do it.

There very many more elected individuals, people who work their way into running organizations that control money. It is impossible to list them. Pay attention to the legit news.

Donald Trump has replaced a man who made our election secure and honest with a buddy who has no qualifications for the job. He has the most unqualified staff possible.

You need to become very educated about what you want to accomplish. You need to educate yourself about people that you vote for. You are as educated as any one you will ever vote for. Study and learn before you vote.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

