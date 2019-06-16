Missoulians, as well as, others around the state, are shocked at property tax increases! Usually the state is behind about five years in their appraisals. No more. Money is needed because so many federal, state and local governments are spending more than they can afford. Taking out large loans exacerbates the problem and kicks the can down the road! Grants, house flipping, new buildings, levies, etc., all contribute to the money shortage and tax increases. When will the voting public wake up and start voting with one hand on their wallet or purse? When the current boom ends soon, as it always does, the fickle finger of blame will look at us in the mirror.
Joseph Petrusaitis,
Hamilton