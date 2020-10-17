Voters need to research candidates' backgrounds

We would urge the voters in Montana HD 12 to research the backgrounds of the two candidates on this year's ballot. We have always chosen to vote for the person most qualified, regardless of party. We are urging you to choose Gerry Browning for our HD Representative.

We became acquainted with Gerry about 12 years ago when we moved back to our hometown of Polson. As a small-business owner, Gerry has been involved with various organizations, volunteering countless hours to promote the success of the community, gaining vast experience in her role.

A brief list of Gerry's other qualifications include volunteering in the Peace Corps, a career in nursing, raising three daughters in Polson, serving on the Polson School Board, and being a member of numerous local organizations. The enthusiasm and tireless devotion Gerry has given to every endeavor she pursues is why she is the best candidate to represent our HD12.

We retired from a family farm after nearly 50 years, and we understand the challenges that face all business owners and anyone trying to cope with the economic challenges of today. Gerry Browning is the candidate we are endorsing in this election.

Dayle and Doreen Ratzburg,

Polson

