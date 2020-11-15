Voters repudiated Democrat agenda

As a conservative Republican, I’m pleased with the outcome of the 2020 general election.

Although I support much, not all, of what Donald Trump has achieved, I found his personal character to be overtly detrimental to civil discourse and bipartisan collaboration. Conversely, with documented instances of plagiarism, quid-pro-quo and politically expedient flip-flopping, Joe Biden can only be considered, at best, a marginal improvement regarding character.

Politically, election results suggest that Biden voters voted more against Trump than they did for Biden. As evidence, look at the down-ballot results across the country and especially here in Montana, where Republicans made a clean sweep of statewide elected offices.

Additionally, Republicans realized gains in the U.S. House of Representatives and look poised to retain the U.S. Senate.

Overall, the American electorate, in its wisdom, repudiated the agenda of the progressive Democrat Party. Regardless, Joe Biden will pursue this progressive shift further to the left and, consequently, beautifully set the stage for major Republican gains in 2022 and 2024.

Ultimately, though, none of it matters because God’s got this, and it will all end in his time and to his glory.