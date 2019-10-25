If the U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump, which seems more likely by the moment, Senate Republicans will be freed to make a clear choice.
Their inclination will naturally be to vote against impeachment of a Republican president. However, the president has so compromised himself — and the Republican Party — that his chances of election are next to nothing.
As a growing number of voters grasp Trump's unfitness for office, they will not take kindly to their senators who voted to keep him. Those senators will be on voters' hit lists, along with their liar-in-chief.
You have free articles remaining.
Republican incumbents with any survival instincts would be well-advised to jettison Trump, and move forward on restoring their party.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula