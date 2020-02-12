Voters will uphold Trump's acquittal

This is in reply to Kathy Belke's and Suzanne Parson’s Feb. 6 letters.
Ladies: The House is responsible for gathering witnesses and documentation, not the Senate. They and our senator and congressman recognized the House impeachment process for the sham it was and the latter two said so in the Missoulian (Feb. 6).
Additionally, the House investigation was contaminated as they did not specify a “constitutional crime” nor allow Donald Trump to bring witnesses to defend himself. They did not meet standards outlined for an impeachment; thus, their articles were invalid and fraudulent.
The Ukrainian president stated that Trump did not receive a quid pro quo. The ladies ignored this fact. So, I ask, if they were so upset with Trump, why aren’t both upset about the real quid pro quo that Joe Biden bragged about by getting the prosecutor investigating Burisma and Biden's son fired? Even the State Department warned about this conflict of interest by Biden.
Ladies, American voters should be the ones to decide who will be the president, not Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler and other Trump haters. The not guilty verdict will be upheld by more than 60 million Americans come November and President Trump will be re-elected.
Helen Sabin,
Corvallis