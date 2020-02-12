Voters will uphold Trump's acquittal

This is in reply to Kathy Belke's and Suzanne Parson’s Feb. 6 letters.

Ladies: The House is responsible for gathering witnesses and documentation, not the Senate. They and our senator and congressman recognized the House impeachment process for the sham it was and the latter two said so in the Missoulian (Feb. 6).

Additionally, the House investigation was contaminated as they did not specify a “constitutional crime” nor allow Donald Trump to bring witnesses to defend himself. They did not meet standards outlined for an impeachment; thus, their articles were invalid and fraudulent.

