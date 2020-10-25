 Skip to main content
Voting for American values, leadership

Voting for American values, leadership

Is America's value in the world, its greatness and its beauty, furthered more by a vote for its atypical and unpopular administration (2017-20), or a vote for American values and leadership from its founding documents as a democratic republic in the Age of Enlightenment? I have argued in many articles for the latter, saying:

"Truth, justice, and the American way," we enshrine in our superheros, not anti-heroes of power alone. A nation of immigrants, we stand behind the Statue of Liberty's welcome to the "tempest-tossed," not some wall to cower behind, deepening prejudice and cruelty.

Like the World Wars, we lay down our lives for democracy, for diversity of race, ethnicity and creed. In leaders, we favor known persons of integrity, honesty and service like Lincoln, not opportunists, grifters and seducers to corruption. While known for our pluck, we do not sacrifice our civic responsibility to be crassly entertained, nor be mindlessly submissive to perpetual violators of our Constitution, statutes and norms.

We will not divest of our lands, our knowledge or our capacities of reason in order to follow ego cults into perdition. And in matters of life and death, we are not fools.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

