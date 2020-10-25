Voting for American values, leadership

Is America's value in the world, its greatness and its beauty, furthered more by a vote for its atypical and unpopular administration (2017-20), or a vote for American values and leadership from its founding documents as a democratic republic in the Age of Enlightenment? I have argued in many articles for the latter, saying:

"Truth, justice, and the American way," we enshrine in our superheros, not anti-heroes of power alone. A nation of immigrants, we stand behind the Statue of Liberty's welcome to the "tempest-tossed," not some wall to cower behind, deepening prejudice and cruelty.