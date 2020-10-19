 Skip to main content
Voting for Gianforte is voting away your Montana inheritance

My dad worked for Plum Creek for 40 years. Plum Creek owned a LOT of land, all private property, but people treated it like public land where they had rights to hunt or fish. People cut locks off gates, thinking the government was infringing some ‘right’ to be there. People shouted loudly for private property rights and then shouted loudly for their own right to access someone else’s private property.

Hunting was only allowed because Plum Creek allowed it. If they decided not to, people would discover they had no actual right to be there. Gianforte as governor would mean a lot of hunters and fishermen discover their favorite places are someone else's private property. There will be fences across streams and locks on roads, in places you have fished and hunted for decades.

Gianforte will use private property rights to get rid of the high-water fishing access that is foundational to generations of Montanans. Property rights are a rich-guy code to say that YOU are not welcome.

Once those access rights go, they don't come back. Voting for Gianforte is voting away your and your kids’ Montana inheritance.

Holly Andersen,

Kalispell

