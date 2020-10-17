 Skip to main content
Voting for the libertarian for governor

When I graduated from college in 1965 I faced the possibility of being drafted. The draft lottery did not commence until 1969. Because I had a degree in science (chemistry) and scored high enough on the entrance tests I was selected for officer and flight training in the United States Air Force. After flying in combat in Vietnam, I was offered a military medical scholarship. I was required to pay for my scholarship by remaining on active duty for a number of years. I actually spent over 20 years in the military and was granted military retirement pay. The Christian bible that I read is full of covenants (I.e. contracts). For me, the military retirement I receive is contractural and therefore biblical. Greg Gianforte's bible says that I am not entitled to this retirement pay.

While in my medical training I assisted at 27 live births. I know the number because I had to log each one in the fall of 1975. I have participated in pro life demonstrations numerous times. I have contributed to pro life organizations over the years. The last time I ran for statewide office (Supreme Court) in 2014 I stated I was pro life. I never thought of paying a pro life organization for an endorsement. I understand Gianforte paid a quarter of a million dollars for a pro life endorsement. Even though Gianforte was apparently able to prevent the libertarian candidate from participating in the debate, I am voting for Lyman Bishop for governor. He is the libertarian choice on your ballot.

Dr. W. David Herbert,

Billings

