I suspect the people you prefer to share time with, and trust, are decent ones whom you respect. Folks who have good character. That’s the type of person I want representing me, and my state, in Congress. Someone you can look in the eye and tell your story to.
Unfortunately, one party is fielding candidates with shady ethical character who prefer to shield themselves from the general public. They hide behind tele-conferences, screening select callers, and won’t openly meet our state's citizens.
Sometimes they announce public meetings, but meet early with specially selected folks, then boogie out via a back door, cowardly like, as the “general public” shows up at the correct time. It’s clear they do not want to hear from Montana’s citizens. I guess we scare them!
Another thing the hiders hide is their party platform’s goal to dispose of our public lands. That just plain stinks. Many enjoy our public lands.
In my mind, the hiders treat us with disrespect and that is not decent. I’m voting for candidates having open public meetings, willing to see eye to eye, and listen to all folks. I can vote for those folks.
Thank you, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams, for your openness.
Jay Gore,
Missoula