Voting is a right, not a privilege

It is easy to predict the topics of Joan and Gary Carlson’s columns: They will parrot whatever has been rattling around the conservative Republican stratosphere the week before.
I can chalk up most of what they write to their opinions and since opinions don’t have to be fact-based, I just shrug my shoulders and say, “Bless their hearts.” However, I must correct a statement in their most recent column (Nov. 10) that “Voting in America is a privilege.” In America, voting is not a privilege, it is a right, a right guaranteed and protected by our Constitution.
Surely when preparing to teach constitutional law, Mr. Carlson would have learned that.
Jan LaBonty,
Missoula
