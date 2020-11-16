Voting is a right, not a privilege

It is easy to predict the topics of Joan and Gary Carlson’s columns: They will parrot whatever has been rattling around the conservative Republican stratosphere the week before.

I can chalk up most of what they write to their opinions and since opinions don’t have to be fact-based, I just shrug my shoulders and say, “Bless their hearts.” However, I must correct a statement in their most recent column (Nov. 10) that “Voting in America is a privilege.” In America, voting is not a privilege, it is a right, a right guaranteed and protected by our Constitution.