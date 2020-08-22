Voting is precious

After graduating from college my daughter was accepted into The Peace Corps and was assigned to the southwestern African nation of Namibia. She was deployed to a small village near the Angolan border. Her work in a rural hospital saw pickup trucks assemble before dawn each morning hoping to get the patients seen by the medical staff. The overworked hospital treated as many patients as they could, but often multiple trips to the clinic were required. But one day a vehicle appeared in the parking lot that was different. It was a shiny, black SUV with flags on the front with a uniformed driver that had been dispatched from the US embassy hundreds of miles to the south. The driver delivered a ballot to my daughter and waited in the car for her to vote. The ballot would be driven back to the embassy and delivered to the United States in time to be counted. The African director of the hospital, who was a very busy man with little time to chat with my daughter, invited her into his office. He described how impressed he was at the lengths the United States would go to collect and count votes – to preserve their unique democracy. He contrasted that to several African countries he was familiar with where leaders, even leaders educated at western universities, grew fond of living in the president’s mansion and would begin to curtail voting. Voting for those dictators would become a nuisance. Voting makes our country unique and the envy of the world. Go ahead, make your attempts to suppress the vote, cripple the post office in a pandemic, erect all sorts of voter registration and suppression obstacles, move the goal posts, move the goal line, move the whole damn stadium if you wish. I plan to crawl over broken glass, if necessary, to deliver my ballot in time to be counted, to vote you out and to preserve the democracy that is unique in the world.