Voting revolt for conservatives?

Vote for Donald Trump twice.
Vote against the two-party system. Vote against fairness and judgement. Vote against traditions of civil discourse and respect for opponents. Vote against honesty.
Vote for a Nazi consolidation of power. Vote for a spoiled little rich boy of moderate ability and astounding arrogance. Vote for one boy, one rule. One mediocre, selfish, ruthless little boy. Why not?
That’s a conservative revolt? Gimme a break.
Bill Bevis,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!