Voting shouldn't be made difficult

A letter to the people:

The United States Postal Service is not a for-profit business; it is a vital service. Think of all the things that go through the mail.

The postmaster general is removing sorting machines and post boxes right when they are needed most. He has ordered staff to leave mail to back up. This is a flagrant attempt to sabotage mail-in voting.

Donald Trump keeps spouting off about how foreign interests are going to steal and reprint ballots. How are they going to match signatures to our voter registration cards?

I've been voting by mail for years and have never had a problem. I will crawl to the voting office to hand deliver my ballot and if it does not come I will make sure I get a ballot. It should not be this hard to vote, nor should you have to worry about your life to do so.

Call your senators. Save the post office now.

Jay Raines,

Missoula

