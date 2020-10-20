 Skip to main content
Voting system terrible

Well readers, today I went with my granddaughter to get her ballot as she had not received it yet! Neither did her roommate! While waiting in line about 20 people got into a discussion as five had not received their ballots either, one's brother received his dead wife's ballot, a few expressed opinions as to the hatred by the lefties and 3/4 agreed that the voting system is terrible! With today's technology it seems that get in line, show USA ID and a thumb print to vote is not unreasonable for real Americans! I cannot imagine where all the missing ballots are going? Take pride in the USA and research politicians and vote wisely with all TRUE facts and past promises before filling in the circle of choice! Your grandchildren depend on you!

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

