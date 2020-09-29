 Skip to main content
Voting this year is different

Voting this year is different

I have voted since 1973, and I love voting.

Sometimes, I directly expressed myself; other times, I confirmed the orthodoxy of my community. Mostly I have voted with an unexamined mix of the two.

This year voting feels different because everything is different. Bodily going to the polls brings a risk of contagion and a concern that there may be bullying, harassment, and threat.

Nonetheless, I will be going to the polling place because I love voting and because this year is different.

In that difference, there is this opening:

With all the challenges, arguing, manipulation, and structural distortion of “one person, one vote,” elections are a process where “I” turns into “We.”

With my vote, I am part of all the people. Voting is not only a right but an expression of reality. We are inseparable and indivisible.

I will celebrate and recognize that bodily.

John Brock,

Missoula

