Voting this year is different

I have voted since 1973, and I love voting.
Sometimes, I directly expressed myself; other times, I confirmed the orthodoxy of my community. Mostly I have voted with an unexamined mix of the two.
This year voting feels different because everything is different. Bodily going to the polls brings a risk of contagion and a concern that there may be bullying, harassment, and threat.
Nonetheless, I will be going to the polling place because I love voting and because this year is different.
In that difference, there is this opening:
With all the challenges, arguing, manipulation, and structural distortion of “one person, one vote,” elections are a process where “I” turns into “We.”
With my vote, I am part of all the people. Voting is not only a right but an expression of reality. We are inseparable and indivisible.
I will celebrate and recognize that bodily.
John Brock,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!