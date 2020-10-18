 Skip to main content
Voting to live through era

Voting to live through era

I am thankful and glad that I lived through this COVID time without being euthanized as an old/weak/virus-targeted person by the federal government policy of "herd immunity," where the economy is much more important than lives of a few number, and their death/infections from virus is "appreciated as a patriotic duty" by the Trump administration.

I can now vote against this administration and hope that I don't have to fight my way through Donald Trump's illegal/autocratic "vote checker army" at the polls to post my vote. I don't want to use the post office to return my vote because the administration has severely weakened post office service.

My next task will be to live through Trump's U.S. Supreme Court "packing," where health care will be nullified a week after the election, in this pandemic era.

I used to ask, "Am I better off now than four years ago?" in choosing my vote. Now, I ask, "What do I vote for to stay alive in my American society?"

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

