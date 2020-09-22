 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wait to fill Ginsburg seat

Wait to fill Ginsburg seat

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines,

As a fifth generation Montanan, rural family doctor, wife and mother of two Montana farm-boys, I write to ask you to prayerfully consider the decision regarding the hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Growing up in Montana, one of the vital things I learned is that one must do what is right even when it is hard and that Justice is not Justice when it is only applied to get one’s own way.

In 2016 after the death of Justice Scalia you stated “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court Justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard." March 16, 2016. That was 7 MONTHS before the election. We are now 7 WEEKS before the presidential election of 2020 and history is repeating itself, but now the shoe is on the other foot.

I think that you would agree that an ethic that is followed only when it is in one’s own favor is no ethic at all. I ask you to show integrity and wait to fill the seat of the late Justice Ginsburg until after the presidential election.

Peace.

Ashley Quanbeck,

Hardin

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News