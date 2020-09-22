Wait to fill Ginsburg seat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines,

As a fifth generation Montanan, rural family doctor, wife and mother of two Montana farm-boys, I write to ask you to prayerfully consider the decision regarding the hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Growing up in Montana, one of the vital things I learned is that one must do what is right even when it is hard and that Justice is not Justice when it is only applied to get one’s own way.

In 2016 after the death of Justice Scalia you stated “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court Justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard." March 16, 2016. That was 7 MONTHS before the election. We are now 7 WEEKS before the presidential election of 2020 and history is repeating itself, but now the shoe is on the other foot.

I think that you would agree that an ethic that is followed only when it is in one’s own favor is no ethic at all. I ask you to show integrity and wait to fill the seat of the late Justice Ginsburg until after the presidential election.

Peace.

Ashley Quanbeck,

Hardin

