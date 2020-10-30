Wake up America

Joe Biden may be a likable guy, but many question his fitness to be our next president. For one thing, he is too old. At age 78, were he to win on Nov. 3, he would be the oldest president ever elected to that office.

To be president requires strength and stamina, mental and spiritual prowess that precious few 78 year old people have. Joe Biden is no Ronald Reagan.

Were Senator Biden elected, then disabled, or died during his term, his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would become president.

Attractive and misguided, Senator Harris is one of the most radical, socialist members of the U.S. Senate. She is a friend of former President Obama who is continuing his efforts "to fundamentally transform" our government.

There are many like-minded, misguided people in Congress and the U.S. Senate. Their goal is to make America a socialist nation. If they succeed, it would be a profound tragedy for America and the world.

I lived under a socialist government in Hungary until 1956. Our lives were a living hell. SOCIALISM, IN ITS VARIOUS FORMS, IS ESSENTIALLY A GODLESS, DESTRUCTIVE AND INHUMAN SYSTEM.