Has anyone given any thought as to why Donald Trump is obsessed with getting $5.7 billion for a wall? Could it be that he needs the money to pay back the building contractors and U.S. Steel when he cheated them out of money he owed them when he filed bankruptcy several times during the last 25 or 30 years?
He brags about using the bankruptcy laws at least five times during his rise to millionaire-hood simply because he could. Five point seven billion dollars could be used to give all the school teachers in the U.S. a $1,700-a-year raise, with $90 million left over. It could give all the nurses in this country a $1,700-per-year raise with money left over.
He doesn’t want any money going to better surveillance, more border patrol agents or better vetting at the border because there is no profit in it for his construction company or his cronies.
Charles Sleath,
Hamilton