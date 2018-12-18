Boss Trump is watching haplessly as the rats desert the sinking ship of his presidency.
One hire I can envision to be easy to fill is that of chief of staff in the White House. His resistance to the chief's advice and guidance should make it obvious: Buy an inflatable doll. They already offer them in the Stormy Daniels model and der Trumper would be certain to obtain more input from her than he's welcomed from Chief John Kelly. Vacancy filled.
News of the web of lies closing in on Donald Trump has been inevitable. Hilarious is "The Boss" calling his former minions "liars." It won't be long until he's ripped from the arms of his children (or, they from him) and hauled off to face a judge. Incredible how the centuries-old, tested walls of the White House have failed to keep out criminals, lowlifes and diseases. We must have stronger walls and barriers!
Trump's base of white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Klan and other white supremacists might revolt. Won't that be patriotic, fervent and supportive of the Constitution?
Herbert Myers,
Missoula