Letter

I was reading in the Bible a few days ago about a wall that was broken down that divided Jews and Gentiles. It was called “the wall of hostility.” Read Ephesians 2:14 for evidence.

I was thinking of the wall our president wants to build that would divide the Mexicans from us Americans. I was thinking, too, that if Donald Trump put up about $50 billion and challenged the rest of us to match that amount he could build the wall — a wall that wouldn’t come down.

Take a lesson from the Chinese, who still have part of a great wall that hasn’t crumbled, as every other wall has. Good luck, sir.

Fred Collins,

Missoula

