Do any of you who “invest” (gamble) your money on Wall Street actually know what you are doing? No, hardly any of you do. But Elizabeth Warren does get it. She is threatening to expose this following fact and will try to correct it if elected president of the United States.
Your local broker is part of a system that exploits those who do not have Wall Street brokers working on their behalf. The “insider trading” favored brokers call other friends who are brokers and decide when to buy or sell collectively in order to control when stocks go up or down. Their wealthy clients benefit from this unscrupulous activity while you and your local broker are left behind as you rush to follow suit, but too late to benefit much, and probably at a loss.
Of course, their commissions on buys and sells are enormous and a huge incentive to “play the system,” without any fear of reprisals from Republican lawmakers and even some Democratic ones.
Warren is running on a platform to fix this, and Wall Street is panicked and would defeat her at any cost. Their huge profits are at stake here.
Do yourself a favor and vote for Elizabeth Warren.
Bill Baum,
Whitefish