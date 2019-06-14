I just finished listening to a TV Trump cabinet appearance with the leaders of Poland present. I heard how everything is great, there has been unprecedented success in everything American these past two and one half years, how everything before that was complete disaster and how Trump is always right about everything he touches.
After pondering all of that I have one burning question. Since the Iran nuclear deal has been torn up by Trump America, what is the status of Iran's nuclear capability and government? Has their progress been sped up, slowed down or kept the same in this regard? Who will they attack when they get that capability and what will then play out in the world.
I would like truth in this assessment, not lies and spin like I just experienced.
Mike O'Lear,
Missoula