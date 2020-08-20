× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson had his war on poverty, Nixon his war on cancer, Reagan a war on drugs. And this president? Trump has his war on the Post Office. Or maybe we should be honest about it and call it what it is: a war on democracy. Mailboxes are being removed across the country in an effort by his lackey Post Office General to make it more difficult to vote. It matters not a whit that while making voting more problematic, Trump is also making it difficult for small business to do their business, for Vets to receive their meds on time, and for seniors to receive their social security checks when expected.

In the latest purge, the mailbox in front of the Missoula Courthouse was slated for removal. Will the idiot who thought that was a good idea come forward? If we still had a pillory, I’d suggest we place it next to that mailbox and place him/her in it. Let the public provide some feedback for them.

Democracy has never been more under a strain than it is now. If you fear for our country, then vote. And if you are still a Trump supporter, I suggest you seek medical help for your delusions are destroying our country.

Am I mad? Yeah, I’m mad. To quote a famous line, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Walt Max,

Alberton

