Was shutdown part of political response?

There are clearly areas in this country where COVID-19 is a deadly issue. Friday evening's CBS special on "The Bronx" pointed to their daily fight with the virus. But in Montana, we've seen only 16 deaths from the virus.

More people have died this year in our state from conventional influenza than COVID. We were ordered to stay in our homes, and businesses to close, the day this state claimed its first COVID death; hardly an emergency.

Our economy and our citizens have suffered greatly from the loss of jobs and business revenues for what appears to be an overzealous effort to follow the Democratic political protocol that other blue governors have in larger states like New York, California, Michigan, et al. There was no due process. There was simply an order from a single politician to shut down our state.

What the real motivations were to take this action, only the governor and a close circle around him really know for certain. But this shutdown was never in response to an emergency. We should all ask if it was in part a political response so our governor could run for the upcoming Senate seat held by Republican Steve Daines.

Michael Starmer,

Missoula

