Day after day, viewers were given a new dose of the late president's greatness with planes, trains, military and what have you, venue after venue. How this stands in contrast to the humble approach of the Carters.
Just think what this spending could do for the needy in our society. It is not the Christian leadership our great country has provided in the past. I am ashamed to think our generosity has changed. You and I pay for this wasteful approach to greatness.
Shame, shame, shame.
Randall E. Morey,
Missoula