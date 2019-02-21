Have you noticed? NBC Montana’s treatment of national and global affairs is increasingly slanted to reflect the policies of President Trump.
Consider the “Inside Your World” series, which has featured several immigration stories at the U.S.-Mexico border and consistently painted an ominous portrait of Central Americans attempting to gain entry into this country.
Another example is the “Full Measure” series, chock full of stories that stoke fears of big government (e.g., the recent apprehension of Roger Stone, Trump’s long-time friend, by the FBI).
Unless we viewers get our national and world news from multiple sources, we might easily assume that NBC Montana is reporting facts, rather than ultra-conservative propaganda.
Why this infusion of political views into NBC Montana? I believe it is the 2017 purchase of NBC Montana networks by Sinclair Broadcast Group, widely known to be headed up by right-wing extremists. In fact, Sinclair is infamous for requiring its stations to air so-called news segments containing pro-Trump politics.
If you enjoy watching local TV news each night, please bring to it a healthy skepticism. Be aware that stations like KECI-Missoula, KCFW-Kalispell, KTVM-Butte and KDBZ-CD-Bozeman are dishing out much more than the local news, weather and sports of the day!
Doris Fischer,
Sheridan