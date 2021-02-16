Watching German history repeat in US

On Jan. 6, there was an insurrection instigated by then-President Trump that was reminiscent of the 1923 "Munich Putsch." But unlike 1923 Germany, Donald Trump had already been president for four years. The real “coup” happened four years prior when Donald Trump was selected as the Republican candidate for president. With that task accomplished, the old guard of the Republican Party was effectively neutralized.

Sen. Mitch McConnell's feeble attempts to make some kind of rhetorical distinction between his values and those of Donald Trump lost much of its credibility four years ago. Since then he has had ample opportunity to distinguish himself and his conservative ideals from Donald Trump. Instead, he has repeatedly supported and defended Trump. It was McConnell’s weakness of character that handed the reigns of the Republican Party to the Aryans and the fascists, leaving many true conservatives with no representative party.

So, now the country is left with a weak and fractured Democratic Party and an armed and violent Nationalist Party defined by Donald Trump. There is no conservative Party! Sound familiar? Think Germany, 1939.

We're all standing around watching this train come right at us and no one can move!

Jim Watts,

Missoula

