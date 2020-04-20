Water bill gives National Bison Range to tribes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Water Rights Protection Act is akin to Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanting to include the Kennedy Center in the legislation to help fund businesses across this country during this pandemic. The Daines-Tester bill in which they give the National Bison Range to the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes makes no sense either.

One has to ask, what does one have to do with the other? Most of the people supporting their actions just want to do what is politically correct, not what is the right thing to do.

It is convenient for the tribes to cry sovereignty when it fits their agenda. The CSKT is first in line when it comes to U.S. and state monies. The tribes pay no property taxes. Yet they use all the infrastructure. They get free license plates. They receive millions of dollars in grants. Remember, these are our tax dollars. The tribes keep non-tribal members off their lands. (See "Tribe restricts boat launching.")

Once you give up control, you will lose control forever.

Maybe we should sell the Bison Range to Canada. They used to have buffalo. They're a sovereign nation. We would at least get some income.

This will be one of the reasons that Steve Daines will lose to Steve Bullock in the upcoming election.