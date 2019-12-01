On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Montana Association of Conservation Districts passed a resolution asking our congressional senators and representative for their support to secure federal ratification of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact.
A resolution in support of the CSKT compact originated in July at the Lake County Conservation District with full support of the members. It then advanced to the Area 5 October meeting. Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, at the statewide meeting in Kalispell, the Water Standing Committee held a meeting for discussion concerning the resolution. Comments both for and against were made. At the conclusion of the meeting, all five attending members of the committee voted to support the resolution.
The full resolution is available to read at macdnet.org.
A recent news report concerning the Klamath River in Oregon further supports the need for the CSKT compact. A federal appeals court, after 18 years of litigation, ruled to support tribal claims for instream flow to save endangered salmon and rejected irrigators' claims for lost water.
Curtis Rosman,
Charlo