I would like Donald Trump, before he leaves, to say that he lost the election, to admit responsibility for the thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19, to the thousands who are homeless, poor and hungry, to the millions of unemployed, to the students who cannot attend school directly, to the hundreds of businesses that have gone down because of this pandemic and to those medical experts who told him long ago the facts about this pandemic and what he needed to do and say to all Americans.

What does he do every day? Why does he still contest the election? Why doesn't he take effective action against Mother Russia for the recent cyber attacks? What should we learn from this catastrophe?

I think that all Americans really need to study civics, what a real democracy is, what leaders should tell the public about health emergencies, and we all need to be scientists, in even small ways, to appreciate facts. If we continue to defy reality, to disbelieve science, then we're in really big trouble.

Did your friends, families, ancestors really come to this country to experience this? We can do better.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

