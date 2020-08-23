 Skip to main content
We are being lied to by Republicans

To the men and women who drive those angry pick-ups around, and sometimes through us crowded little people: I suggest you pull your heads out of your behinds, and consider that you stand with us lowly peons, not above us. We share the burden of a self-exalted liar-in-chief who believes that he can cheat most of the people all of the time. The arrogant one would have us believe that the Dems want to raise our taxes through the roof. If you are among the one percent who hogs 99% of the wealth in this country, you should be shaking in your unworn, unmuddied and lovely boots. If we are to believe the assurance that our taxes will be greatly reduced by the fake Republicans, we should also consider that health care as well as the education of our children will certainly become limited and nearly nonexistent in some cases. Figure it out. We are not stupid. We are being lied to by the big money non-Republican Republicans. Share the road with the rest of us who are in the same boiling pot as you are. Less bark, more wag! Let's work together!

Joe Hassler,

Missoula

