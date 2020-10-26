We are the people of liberty. A nation boldly professing the equality of all men while its economy was carried by those who did not own their own bodies. A people that took nearly a century to live up to their declared vision, and even then only in half measure after half the country rose up to protest their right to own human beings. We are the people of liberty, but only for ourselves. We are the people of MY liberty, not our liberty.

Freedom is non-negotiable. Bought by the American laborer, the American slave, the American woman. Freedom in America, and from America, has always cost the lives of brave patriots willing to die for liberty. More American blood has been shed fighting for freedom within this country than on any foreign shore.

Liberty cannot survive under the tyranny of politicians who scoff at democracy and flaunt their abuse of both rules and decorum. We are a people of liberty, chained to leadership that has always stood for absolute freedom for the select few. Liberty from consequence, liberty from contribution to society, and, in the case of today’s supreme court nomination, liberty from the will of the people.

Tor Gudmundsson,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0