We can all get along

As you know, 200 words is not enough to convey a thought with much depth. I was not able to launch into any explanations or offer significant guidance. Another time.
But I wanted to thank you. You are doing all the right things: reading the local news, involving yourself, being friendly and getting outside.
That said, with the Electoral College voting today, I hope that this influx will not make the red/blue divide worse up here. While being a red state, Montanans used to be more of a "purple" kind of people where Democrats and Republicans often shared a love of many similar things, often voted nonpartisan and weren't at each other’s throats. Obviously, this recent great divide has nothing to do with West Coasters specifically. But I see the red getting angrier at the blue as the "big" blue cities up here exert more political influence at state level. I just ask to try to live the way it is or was... it will help!
Also, if newcomers want to open some restaurants so we can have more diverse culinary options that would be wonderful and definitely garner y'all more love!
Jesse Nelson,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!