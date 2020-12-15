We can all get along

That said, with the Electoral College voting today, I hope that this influx will not make the red/blue divide worse up here. While being a red state, Montanans used to be more of a "purple" kind of people where Democrats and Republicans often shared a love of many similar things, often voted nonpartisan and weren't at each other’s throats. Obviously, this recent great divide has nothing to do with West Coasters specifically. But I see the red getting angrier at the blue as the "big" blue cities up here exert more political influence at state level. I just ask to try to live the way it is or was... it will help!