 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We can all get along

We can all get along

{{featured_button_text}}

Re: "Not all newcomers out to destroy Montana"

As you know, 200 words is not enough to convey a thought with much depth. I was not able to launch into any explanations or offer significant guidance. Another time.

But I wanted to thank you. You are doing all the right things: reading the local news, involving yourself, being friendly and getting outside.

That said, with the Electoral College voting today, I hope that this influx will not make the red/blue divide worse up here. While being a red state, Montanans used to be more of a "purple" kind of people where Democrats and Republicans often shared a love of many similar things, often voted nonpartisan and weren't at each other’s throats. Obviously, this recent great divide has nothing to do with West Coasters specifically. But I see the red getting angrier at the blue as the "big" blue cities up here exert more political influence at state level. I just ask to try to live the way it is or was... it will help!

Also, if newcomers want to open some restaurants so we can have more diverse culinary options that would be wonderful and definitely garner y'all more love!

Jesse Nelson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Fox is an embarrassment
Letters

Fox is an embarrassment

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News