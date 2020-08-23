We can count on Bryce Bennett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this pandemic era, it’s a relief for me to think and talk about someone I can count on. And that someone is state Sen. Bryce Bennett, a fifth-generation Montanan and seasoned legislator.

He’s running for the office of Montana Secretary of State. It may not be as high-profile as that of governor, but the impact of the Secretary of State has a huge effect on our day-to-day lives.

The Secretary of State oversees our elections, the registration of businesses and nonprofits, and serves on the Montana Land Board. As Secretary of State, Bryce Bennett pledges to fight to protect access to the ballot box, no matter the political affiliation. He wants to cut red tape and bureaucracy to make it easier for Main Street to do one-stop-shopping at the Secretary of State office. And on the Land Board, he pledges to stand with Montanans to keep public lands in public hands. Meanwhile, special interests and out-of-state corporations that are funding his opponent have no place in Bryce Bennett’s campaign.

This November, I am voting for the young, capable, and grass-roots-funded Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State. I hope that you will, too.

Becky Homan,

Hamilton

