We can trust Bullock with our taxpayer dollars

Montanans know that wildfire season is an incredibly stressful, uncertain time for everyone. This year, that fear and unease is compounded by the impacts and threat of COVID-19. Governor Bullock has continually shown us that he is always trying his best to prepare us for challenges we may face in the future.

For the first time in state history, our firefighting fund is completely full. Thanks to Governor Bullock’s efforts in pushing for budget reserves and the state agencies that finished this fiscal year under budget, we now have the resources needed to fight the wildfires that rage through Montana every year. This funding is the insurance policy we need, especially during these unprecedented times of wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can trust Governor Bullock to put our taxpayer dollars towards programs that benefits and protects us all. That’s why I trust him to do the same when we send him to Washington.

Koby Martin,

Helena

